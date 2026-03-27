Short Interest in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Declines By 65.2%

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 22,544 shares, a decline of 65.2% from the February 26th total of 64,746 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,356 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 1.6%
Shares of NASDAQ FYX traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.54. 24,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,326. The stock has a market cap of $993.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.14. First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $77.66 and a 1 year high of $125.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.33 and a 200 day moving average of $114.99.
First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.2029 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
The First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Core index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap stocks selected based on quantitatively driven growth and value factors. FYX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
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