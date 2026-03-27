Short Interest in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Declines By 65.2%

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 22,544 shares, a decline of 65.2% from the February 26th total of 64,746 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,356 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ FYX traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.54. 24,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,326. The stock has a market cap of $993.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.14. First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $77.66 and a 1 year high of $125.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.33 and a 200 day moving average of $114.99.

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First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.2029 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. City Holding Co. increased its position in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 23,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 30,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 10.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 62,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,072,000 after acquiring an additional 6,056 shares during the last quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Core index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap stocks selected based on quantitatively driven growth and value factors. FYX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

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