Basf (ETR:BAS) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Basf Se (ETR:BAS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €44.97 and traded as high as €48.86. Basf shares last traded at €48.85, with a volume of 3,194,342 shares.

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Basf Stock Up 1.4%

The company has a market cap of $47.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.57, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €47.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €45.01.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems comprising isocyanates, polyamides, and inorganic basic products, as well as specialties for plastics and plastics processing industries. The Industrial Solutions segment develops and markets ingredients and additives for industrial applications, such as polymer dispersions, resins, additives, electronic materials, and antioxidants for automotive, plastics, paints and coatings, electronics, and energy and resource industries.

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