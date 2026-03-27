Basf (ETR:BAS) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Basf Se (ETR:BAS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €44.97 and traded as high as €48.86. Basf shares last traded at €48.85, with a volume of 3,194,342 shares.
More Basf News
Here are the key news stories impacting Basf this week:
- Positive Sentiment: BASF inaugurated a major integrated “Verbund” chemical complex in Zhanjiang, China — a multibillion-euro facility that expands production capacity and strengthens BASF’s footprint in Asia, supporting long?term growth and revenue potential. BASF inaugurates €8.7-B Verbund site in Zhanjiang, China
- Positive Sentiment: Shares have moved above the 200?day moving average, a technical bullish signal that can attract momentum investors and index/quant flows. Basf (ETR:BAS) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average
- Neutral Sentiment: BASF Coatings announced a leadership transition with Jens Luehring set to become CEO — management continuity reduces execution risk in that unit but is not expected to move the consolidated stock dramatically. BASF Coatings to Appoint Jens Luehring as CEO
- Neutral Sentiment: BASF trimmed its stake in Harbour Energy, a move that pressured Harbour’s shares but likely represents portfolio rebalancing or capital allocation decisions for BASF rather than an operational issue. Investors may view the sale as freeing cash or lowering energy exposure. Harbour Energy falls 5% after BASF cuts stake
- Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical tensions (coverage highlights Iran?related turmoil) and public controversy around the China investment have introduced political and reputational risk; these factors could raise regulatory or stakeholder scrutiny and add short?term volatility. BASF Opens $11.6 Billion Chinese Site as Iran War Stokes Turmoil
- Negative Sentiment: BASF has raised prices, citing higher costs from Middle East conflict — while this can protect margins, it could also weigh on demand and customer relationships if pass?through is limited. Chemicals giant BASF hikes prices again as Mideast war drives up costs
Basf Stock Up 1.4%
The company has a market cap of $47.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.57, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €47.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €45.01.
Basf Company Profile
BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems comprising isocyanates, polyamides, and inorganic basic products, as well as specialties for plastics and plastics processing industries. The Industrial Solutions segment develops and markets ingredients and additives for industrial applications, such as polymer dispersions, resins, additives, electronic materials, and antioxidants for automotive, plastics, paints and coatings, electronics, and energy and resource industries.
Further Reading
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