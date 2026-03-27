Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$13.77 and traded as high as C$16.49. Evertz Technologies shares last traded at C$16.14, with a volume of 37,672 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Evertz Technologies from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Evertz Technologies from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$16.00.

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Evertz Technologies Trading Down 0.2%

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.41 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$139.33 million during the quarter. Evertz Technologies had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 24.86%. As a group, analysts expect that Evertz Technologies Limited will post 0.8010974 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evertz Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Evertz Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.38%.

Evertz Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Evertz Technologies Ltd is a Canadian provider of telecommunications equipment and technology solutions to the television broadcast and new-media industries. Evertz equipment is used in the production, post-production and transmission of television content. Its solutions are sold to content creators, broadcasters, and service providers looking to support multi-channel digital and high definition television, and next generation Internet Protocol environments. More than half of the firm’s revenue is generated in the United States.

Further Reading

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