Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 72,201 shares, an increase of 172.0% from the February 26th total of 26,541 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,612 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Trading Down 2.7%

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,952. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $10.23 and a twelve month high of $14.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.08.

Get Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II alerts:

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 11th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.0%.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II

About Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCZ. Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 224,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 103,556 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 17,305 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,052,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,499,000 after purchasing an additional 196,305 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 270,520 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 46,388 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE: NCZ) is a diversified, closed?end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities issued by U.S. and non-U.S. companies, along with a mix of high?yield and investment-grade fixed-income instruments. By blending exposure to equity-linked convertibles and traditional debt, NCZ aims to deliver enhanced returns across varying market environments.

The portfolio is actively managed by the Virtus Convertible & Income Portfolio Management Team, a group of seasoned investment professionals affiliated with Virtus Investment Partners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.