Critical Comparison: WeRide (NASDAQ:WRD) versus Greenkraft (OTCMKTS:GKIT)

Greenkraft (OTCMKTS:GKIT – Get Free Report) and WeRide (NASDAQ:WRD – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Greenkraft has a beta of 224.52, indicating that its share price is 22,352% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WeRide has a beta of 4.36, indicating that its share price is 336% more volatile than the S&P 500.

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Profitability

This table compares Greenkraft and WeRide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenkraft N/A N/A N/A WeRide -240.54% -24.38% -21.89%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenkraft $180,000.00 N/A -$360,000.00 N/A N/A WeRide $97.89 million 23.02 -$350.09 million ($0.75) -9.27

This table compares Greenkraft and WeRide”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Greenkraft has higher earnings, but lower revenue than WeRide.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Greenkraft and WeRide, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenkraft 0 0 0 0 0.00 WeRide 1 0 5 1 2.86

WeRide has a consensus target price of $12.70, suggesting a potential upside of 82.73%. Given WeRide’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe WeRide is more favorable than Greenkraft.

About Greenkraft

(Get Free Report)

Greenkraft, Inc. manufactures and distributes automotive products for fleet operators, cities, and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial forward cabin trucks that run on alternative fuels, such as compressed natural gas or liquefied propane gas. It also manufactures and sells alternative fuel systems; and converts petroleum-based fuel vehicles to run on alternative fuels, such as CNG or LPG. The company has strategic partnership with CEE, LLC and G&K Automotive Conversion Inc. for research and development activities, as well as to test its engines prior to applying for the CARB and EPA certifications. Greenkraft, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.

About WeRide

(Get Free Report)

WeRide, Inc. engages in the development of an autonomous driving technology platform. It offers Robotaxi, Robobus, Robovan, Robosweeper, and advanced driving solutions, providing smart services in online ride-hailing, on-demand transport, urban logistics, and environmental sanitation. The company was founded by Tony Xu Han and Yan Li in February 2017 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

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