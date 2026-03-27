New Era Energy & Digital (NASDAQ:NUAI) Shares Down 6.3% – Should You Sell?

New Era Energy & Digital Inc (NASDAQ:NUAI – Get Free Report) was down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.38 and last traded at $4.45. Approximately 3,327,936 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 3,446,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of New Era Energy & Digital in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, New Era Energy & Digital has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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New Era Energy & Digital Stock Down 3.9%

The firm has a market capitalization of $235.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.31.

New Era Energy & Digital (NASDAQ:NUAI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter. New Era Energy & Digital had a negative return on equity of 1,588.96% and a negative net margin of 3,342.94%.

Institutional Trading of New Era Energy & Digital

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NUAI. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of New Era Energy & Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $3,584,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in New Era Energy & Digital in the fourth quarter worth $2,216,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Era Energy & Digital in the fourth quarter worth $1,391,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in New Era Energy & Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $804,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in New Era Energy & Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $586,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

About New Era Energy & Digital

(Get Free Report)

New Era Energy & Digital, Inc, operates as an exploration and production platform, engages in the exploration, development, and production of helium, oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of approximately 137,000 acres in Southeast New Mexico. Its flagship Pecos Slope Field covering an area of 1893 square kilometers located 20 miles north of Roswell, New Mexico. It serves Tier 2 gas companies and balloon gas distributors. The company was formerly known as New Era Helium, Inc and changed its name to New Era Energy & Digital, Inc in August 2025.

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