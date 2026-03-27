J-Long Group Limited (NASDAQ:JL) Short Interest Update

J-Long Group Limited (NASDAQ:JL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 7,344 shares, an increase of 69.1% from the February 26th total of 4,343 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 45,003 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

J-Long Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JL traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.66. The stock had a trading volume of 36,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,374. J-Long Group has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $8.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

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J-Long Group (NASDAQ:JL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 23rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.35 million for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e)” rating on shares of J-Long Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Read Our Latest Analysis on JL

J-Long Group Company Profile

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J-Long Group Limited distributes reflective and non-reflective garment trims in Asia, Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. The company offers heat transfers, fabrics, woven labels and tapes, sewing badges, piping, zipper pullers, and drawcords. It also sells through online. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Tsuen Wan, Hong Kong.

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