Short Interest in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSU) Rises By 66.9%

Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 11,477 shares, a growth of 66.9% from the February 26th total of 6,876 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,168 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AVSU traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.05. The stock had a trading volume of 13,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,467. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.85. Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $54.53 and a 1 year high of $80.04. The firm has a market cap of $410.69 million, a P/E ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.05.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Curio Wealth LLC raised its position in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $349,000.

Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF (AVSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in US companies of all market capitalizations. Holdings are screened for multiple ESG metrics and selected based on fundamental criteria AVSU was launched on Mar 15, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

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