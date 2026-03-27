Wells Fargo & Company Has Lowered Expectations for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Stock Price

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $77.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CMC. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

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Commercial Metals Stock Down 4.7%

Shares of NYSE:CMC opened at $59.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 4.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.51. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $37.92 and a 52-week high of $84.87.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Commercial Metals

In other news, insider Jennifer J. Durbin sold 25,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $2,003,248.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 52,880 shares in the company, valued at $4,228,813.60. This represents a 32.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis V. Arriola purchased 2,000 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.69 per share, with a total value of $149,380.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,986.22. This represents a 27.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Commercial Metals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,361,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $440,341,000 after purchasing an additional 91,104 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,641,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,629,000 after buying an additional 67,139 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,926,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,626,000 after buying an additional 86,749 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,823,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,474,000 after buying an additional 112,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,661,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,144,000 after buying an additional 76,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

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Commercial Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) is a leading global steel and metal recycler, manufacturer and fabricator based in Irving, Texas. The company operates an integrated network of scrap recycling facilities, electric arc furnace steel mills, metal fabrication plants and distribution centers. Through these operations, Commercial Metals collects and processes ferrous scrap to produce finished steel products and provides recycled metal to a variety of end markets.

In its steelmaking segment, CMC uses electric arc furnace technology to transform recycled scrap into reinforcing bar (rebar), merchant bar, coil and structural products.

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