Gran Tierra Energy (LON:GTE) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (LON:GTE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 670 and last traded at GBX 670, with a volume of 933 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 610.

Gran Tierra Energy Trading Up 9.8%

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 459.51 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 361.99. The firm has a market cap of £236.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.61, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.41.

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Insider Activity at Gran Tierra Energy

In other news, insider Gary Guidry acquired 761 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 561 per share, with a total value of £4,269.21. Company insiders own 48.21% of the company’s stock.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

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