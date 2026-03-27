Star Diamond (TSE:DIAM) Trading Down 14.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of Star Diamond Co. (TSE:DIAM – Get Free Report) traded down 14.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 520,647 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 116% from the average session volume of 241,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Star Diamond Stock Down 14.3%

The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 17.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of -0.21.

Star Diamond Company Profile

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Star Diamond Corp is a Canadian natural resource company. The principal activities of the company are the exploration, development, and production of diamonds. The company owns an interest in the Star-Orion South Diamond project, and Fort a la Corne Diamond District properties located in central Saskatchewan; and Buffalo Hills property located in the northwest of Edmonton.

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