Mothercare (LON:MTC) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Mothercare plc (LON:MTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1 and last traded at GBX 1.45, with a volume of 1515561 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.37.

Mothercare Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.17 million, a PE ratio of 1.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,691.67.

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Mothercare (LON:MTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 23rd. The company reported GBX (0.30) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Mothercare plc will post 0.2157576 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mothercare

Mothercare plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist franchisor of products for parents and young children under the Mothercare brand. The company provides clothing, footwear, home and travel products, and toys. It operates through Mothercare stores, as well as online stores under the Mothercare brand. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

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