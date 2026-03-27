abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Trading Up 5.6% – Here’s Why

abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $68.16 and last traded at $67.42. 1,098,696 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 5,164,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.84.

abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.76 and a 200 day moving average of $63.00.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIVR. SouthState Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. SouthState Bank Corp now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 20,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter.

abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF Company Profile

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust. The sponsor of the Trust is ETF Securities USA LLC.

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