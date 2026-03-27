Contrasting Cantor Equity Partners II (CEPT) and The Competition

Cantor Equity Partners II (NASDAQ:CEPT – Get Free Report) is one of 78 publicly-traded companies in the “UNCLASSIFIED” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Cantor Equity Partners II to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cantor Equity Partners II and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cantor Equity Partners II 1 0 0 0 1.00 Cantor Equity Partners II Competitors 462 230 199 2 1.71

As a group, “UNCLASSIFIED” companies have a potential upside of 249.81%. Given Cantor Equity Partners II’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cantor Equity Partners II has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cantor Equity Partners II N/A $20,000.00 -57.32 Cantor Equity Partners II Competitors $226.62 million -$19.39 million 69.73

This table compares Cantor Equity Partners II and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Cantor Equity Partners II’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Cantor Equity Partners II. Cantor Equity Partners II is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Cantor Equity Partners II and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cantor Equity Partners II N/A -0.43% 0.01% Cantor Equity Partners II Competitors -267.15% -334.51% -54.60%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.9% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are owned by institutional investors. 42.7% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cantor Equity Partners II rivals beat Cantor Equity Partners II on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Cantor Equity Partners II

(Get Free Report)

Cantor Equity Partners II, Inc. is a blank check company. The company was founded on November 11, 2020 and is headquartered in New York, NY

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