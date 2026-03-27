Contrasting BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) & Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS)

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report) and BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Pharvaris and BioXcel Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pharvaris 1 2 10 0 2.69 BioXcel Therapeutics 1 1 2 0 2.25

Pharvaris currently has a consensus price target of $41.70, suggesting a potential upside of 52.83%. BioXcel Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 801.96%. Given BioXcel Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BioXcel Therapeutics is more favorable than Pharvaris.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pharvaris N/A -65.79% -59.83% BioXcel Therapeutics -9,070.61% N/A -185.00%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pharvaris and BioXcel Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Pharvaris and BioXcel Therapeutics”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pharvaris N/A N/A -$145.24 million ($3.21) -8.50 BioXcel Therapeutics $752,000.00 37.08 -$59.60 million ($9.70) -0.13

BioXcel Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Pharvaris. Pharvaris is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BioXcel Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.7% of BioXcel Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.8% of Pharvaris shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of BioXcel Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Pharvaris has a beta of -2.78, indicating that its share price is 378% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioXcel Therapeutics has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BioXcel Therapeutics beats Pharvaris on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pharvaris

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Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE). It also develops PHVS416, an on-demand, rapid exposure soft capsule for patients suffering from acute HAE attacks which is under Phase 2 clinical trial; and PHVS719, a prophylactic extended-release tablet for HAE patients which is under Phase 1 clinical trial. The company operates in the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United States. Pharvaris N.V. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Leiden, the Netherlands.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

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BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices. Its commercial product, IGALMI, a sublingual film formulation of dexmedetomidine for the acute treatment of agitation associated with schizophrenia or bipolar I or II disorder in adults. The company also continues to conduct clinical trials evaluating BXCL501 for the acute treatment of agitation in Alzheimer's disease patients, and for adjunctive treatment of patients with major depressive disorder, as well as in the community for agitation associated with bipolar disorders and schizophrenia. In addition, it is developing BXCL502 as a potential therapy for chronic agitation in dementia; and BXCL701, an investigational, orally innate immunity activator for the treatment of aggressive forms of prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, and other solid and liquid tumors; BXCL503, a drug candidate to target apathy in dementia; and BXCL504, a drug candidate to target aggression in dementia. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

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