Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. (TSE:LCFS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$7.28 and last traded at C$7.18, with a volume of 10197 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.62.

Tidewater Renewables Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$254.90 million, a P/E ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.46.

Tidewater Renewables Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tidewater Renewables is a multi-faceted, energy transition company. The Corporation is focused on the production of low carbon fuels, including renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel. The Corporation was created in response to the growing demand for renewable fuels in North America and to capitalize on its potential to efficiently turn a wide variety of renewable feedstocks (such as canola oil, soybean oil, used cooking oil, distillers corn oil, tallow, and other biomasses) into low carbon fuels.

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