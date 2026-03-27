Short Interest in Baird Medical Investment Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BDMDW) Decreases By 70.2%

Baird Medical Investment Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BDMDW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 4,622 shares, a drop of 70.2% from the February 26th total of 15,507 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,244 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Baird Medical Investment Trading Up 13.1%

Shares of Baird Medical Investment stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,897. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.08 and its 200 day moving average is $0.07. Baird Medical Investment has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.19.

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