Velocity Composites (LON:VEL) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Velocity Composites plc (LON:VEL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 13 and last traded at GBX 13.21, with a volume of 86247 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 40 target price on shares of Velocity Composites in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 40.

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Velocity Composites Trading Down 8.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.71, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 16.41 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 17.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.22 million, a P/E ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.53.

Velocity Composites (LON:VEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported GBX (2) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Velocity Composites had a negative return on equity of 20.69% and a negative net margin of 5.24%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Velocity Composites plc will post 0.7403055 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Velocity Composites Company Profile

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Velocity Composites plc, together with its subsidiaries, offers engineered composite material kits to the aerospace industry in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It provides structural material kits, such as ply generation, shape management and configuration control, life management, and cutting and supply service, as well as materials comprising woven fabrics, unidirectional fabrics, impregnated metallic meshes, and film adhesives. The company also offers engineered vacuum bag material kits; and honeycomb, core potting compounds, and co-bonded materials, including hole potting compound kits, cut shape metallic foils and meshes for lightning strike protection/EMI shielding, honeycomb and foam core products, and kitted co-bonded films.

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