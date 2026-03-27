Playfair Mining (CVE:PLY) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Playfair Mining Ltd. (CVE:PLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 312004 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Playfair Mining Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.03. The company has a market cap of C$2.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.29.

Playfair Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Playfair Mining Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for copper, zinc, and nickel. The company holds a 100% interest in the Grey River Tungsten property that consisting of various mineral claims covering an area of 1,750 hectares located in southern Newfoundland, Canada; and holds a 100% interest in the RKV Cu-Co-Ni Project located in in south-central Norway. It also holds interest in Folldal Project and Osterdalen Project property.

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