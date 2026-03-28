Kerry Logistics Network (KRRYF) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

Kerry Logistics Network (OTCMKTS:KRRYF – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its results before the market opens on Monday, March 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.0296 per share and revenue of $4.2342 billion for the quarter.

Kerry Logistics Network Stock Performance

Shares of KRRYF stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. Kerry Logistics Network has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.08.

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Kerry Logistics Network Company Profile

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Kerry Logistics Network Limited, traded on OTC Markets under the symbol KRRYF and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, is a global logistics and supply chain management company headquartered in Hong Kong. The firm offers a comprehensive range of services including international freight forwarding by air, sea and road; express courier services; contract logistics; warehousing and distribution; and e-commerce solutions. It also provides specialized services such as temperature-controlled logistics for pharmaceuticals and perishable goods, project logistics, and customs brokerage.

Founded in 2004 as part of the Kerry Group conglomerate, Kerry Logistics has grown rapidly through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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