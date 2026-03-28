Insider Buying: Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Insider Buys £119,772.20 in Stock

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Free Report) insider Jennie Daly bought 139,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 86 per share, for a total transaction of £119,772.20.

Jennie Daly also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Monday, March 9th, Jennie Daly purchased 157 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 96 per share, for a total transaction of £150.72.

On Thursday, March 5th, Jennie Daly sold 490,379 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 101, for a total value of £495,282.79.

On Monday, February 9th, Jennie Daly acquired 139 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 108 per share, with a total value of £150.12.

On Thursday, January 8th, Jennie Daly acquired 139 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 108 per share, for a total transaction of £150.12.

Taylor Wimpey Price Performance

Shares of TW stock opened at GBX 86.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 104.88 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 103.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Taylor Wimpey ( LON:TW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The homebuilder reported GBX 8 EPS for the quarter. Taylor Wimpey had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 2.61%. As a group, research analysts expect that Taylor Wimpey plc will post 9.8339265 earnings per share for the current year.

Taylor Wimpey announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 5th that authorizes the company to buyback 0 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the homebuilder to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 150 price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Friday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 140 to GBX 120 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 128 to GBX 120 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 143 to GBX 137 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 124.44.

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Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

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Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

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