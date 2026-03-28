CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAI) Short Interest Up 146.5% in March

CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 3,181,907 shares, a growth of 146.5% from the February 26th total of 1,290,798 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,014,238 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 12.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of CXApp in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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Institutional Trading of CXApp

CXApp Stock Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CXApp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in CXApp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of CXApp by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56,911 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CXApp by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 207,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 50,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CXApp in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 14.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CXAI stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. CXApp has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $1.49.

CXApp Company Profile

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CXApp Holdings, Inc develops and delivers workplace experience software designed to help enterprises manage hybrid work environments and improve employee engagement. Its flagship platform provides a mobile-first digital workplace companion that integrates space management, wayfinding, service requests, and communications. By combining Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity and data-driven insights, the platform enables organizations to optimize real estate, enhance operational efficiency, and support health and safety protocols.

The CXApp platform offers a suite of features tailored to employees, visitors, and facilities teams.

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