CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAI) Short Interest Up 146.5% in March

CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 3,181,907 shares, a growth of 146.5% from the February 26th total of 1,290,798 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,014,238 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 12.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of CXApp in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CXApp
Institutional Trading of CXApp
CXApp Stock Performance
Shares of CXAI stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. CXApp has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $1.49.
CXApp Company Profile
CXApp Holdings, Inc develops and delivers workplace experience software designed to help enterprises manage hybrid work environments and improve employee engagement. Its flagship platform provides a mobile-first digital workplace companion that integrates space management, wayfinding, service requests, and communications. By combining Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity and data-driven insights, the platform enables organizations to optimize real estate, enhance operational efficiency, and support health and safety protocols.
The CXApp platform offers a suite of features tailored to employees, visitors, and facilities teams.
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