Freedom Day Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:MBOX) Short Interest Update

Freedom Day Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:MBOX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,583 shares, an increase of 144.1% from the February 26th total of 1,058 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,434 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Freedom Day Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of Freedom Day Dividend ETF stock opened at $36.51 on Friday. Freedom Day Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $29.03 and a twelve month high of $38.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.90. The firm has a market cap of $127.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.82.

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Institutional Trading of Freedom Day Dividend ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Freedom Day Dividend ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Freedom Day Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:MBOX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.09% of Freedom Day Dividend ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Freedom Day Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Freedom Day Dividend ETF (MBOX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks dividend growth by selecting US-listed companies the advisor believes to have the greatest potential to provide rising dividends over time. MBOX was launched on May 5, 2021 and is managed by Alpha Architect.

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