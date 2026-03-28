DiaMedica Therapeutics (DMAC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Monday, March 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share and revenue of $13.50 million for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, March 31, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DMAC opened at $6.79 on Friday. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.19 and a 52-week high of $10.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.62 million, a P/E ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.65.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 3,710.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,274 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors own 10.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DMAC. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

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About DiaMedica Therapeutics

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DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: DMAC) is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies for acute and chronic central nervous system conditions. The company’s lead product candidate, DM199, is a recombinant form of human tissue kallikrein-1 designed to promote neuroprotection and tissue repair through modulation of the kallikrein?kinin system. DiaMedica’s research and development efforts are centered on translating the regenerative potential of DM199 into effective treatments for disorders with high unmet medical need.

DM199 is being evaluated in acute ischemic stroke, where preclinical studies have demonstrated potential benefits in blood flow restoration, inflammation reduction and neuronal survival.

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