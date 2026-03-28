BOC Hong Kong (BHKLY) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

BOC Hong Kong (OTCMKTS:BHKLY – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its results before the market opens on Monday, March 30th. Analysts expect BOC Hong Kong to post earnings of $3.85 per share and revenue of $4.5667 billion for the quarter.

BOC Hong Kong Stock Performance

Shares of BHKLY stock opened at $103.95 on Friday. BOC Hong Kong has a fifty-two week low of $71.47 and a fifty-two week high of $115.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.24.

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BOC Hong Kong Company Profile

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BOC Hong Kong (OTCMKTS: BHKLY) is a Hong Kong-based banking group that operates as the Hong Kong subsidiary of Bank of China. The group is a licensed bank and one of the territory’s note-issuing banks, participating in the issuance of Hong Kong dollar banknotes. It provides a broad range of banking and financial services to retail, corporate and institutional clients, positioning itself as a major participant in Hong Kong’s financial services sector.

BOC Hong Kong’s businesses include retail banking services such as deposit accounts, mortgages, personal loans and credit cards, together with wealth management and private banking solutions.

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