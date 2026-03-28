Brokerages Set The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) PT at $10.30

Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.30.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $6.88 to $7.30 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EFG International AG acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 384.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the period. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $6.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.12. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a twelve month low of $6.14 and a twelve month high of $12.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.39 and its 200 day moving average is $8.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 9.41%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

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The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company is a leading tire manufacturer and rubber products supplier with more than a century of innovation in its portfolio. Founded in 1898 by Frank Seiberling in Akron, Ohio, the company has grown into a global enterprise known for its engineering expertise and quality standards. Over its history, Goodyear has pioneered advances in tire technology, from early pneumatic designs to modern high-performance and fuel-efficient solutions.

Goodyear’s core business encompasses the design, production and distribution of tires for a variety of markets, including passenger cars, commercial trucks, off-the-road vehicles, aircraft and specialty applications.

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