ClearShares Piton Intermediate Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:PIFI) Short Interest Update

ClearShares Piton Intermediate Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:PIFI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 148 shares, an increase of 142.6% from the February 26th total of 61 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 296 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

ClearShares Piton Intermediate Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA:PIFI opened at $94.38 on Friday. ClearShares Piton Intermediate Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $93.13 and a twelve month high of $96.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.32.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearShares Piton Intermediate Fixed Income ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ClearShares Piton Intermediate Fixed Income ETF stock. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in ClearShares Piton Intermediate Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:PIFI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. Colonial Trust Advisors owned about 0.19% of ClearShares Piton Intermediate Fixed Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About ClearShares Piton Intermediate Fixed Income ETF

The ClearShares Piton Intermediate Fixed Income ETF (PIFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in a variety of USD-denominated bonds with an average portfolio maturity of 0-10 years, carrying an investment-grade rating. PIFI was launched on Oct 2, 2020 and is managed by ClearShares.

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