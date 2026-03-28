Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Free Report) (TSE:WPRT) is expected to issue its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Monday, March 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.60) per share and revenue of $1.1320 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, March 31, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Westport Fuel Systems Price Performance

WPRT stock opened at $1.86 on Friday. Westport Fuel Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.54 and a fifty-two week high of $4.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.98.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

WPRT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.60.

Institutional Trading of Westport Fuel Systems

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Westport Fuel Systems stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT – Free Report) (TSE:WPRT) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,753 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,401 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.22% of Westport Fuel Systems worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Westport Fuel Systems Inc is a Canadian-based company that designs, engineers and manufactures alternative fuel systems and components for transportation and industrial applications. Specializing in natural gas, propane and hydrogen technologies, the company develops complete fuel delivery systems, high-pressure direct injection solutions and fuel storage modules tailored for light-, medium- and heavy-duty vehicles. Its platforms are designed to reduce emissions and lower operating costs for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and fleet operators worldwide.

The company’s product portfolio includes compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) fuel systems, electronic controls, injectors, pressure regulators and specialized fuel tanks.

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