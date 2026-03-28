Unicycive Therapeutics (UNCY) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its results before the market opens on Monday, March 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.46) per share and revenue of $0.5170 million for the quarter.

Unicycive Therapeutics Stock Down 3.6%

UNCY opened at $6.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $137.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.72. Unicycive Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UNCY shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Unicycive Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Institutional Trading of Unicycive Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNCY. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Unicycive Therapeutics by 11,698.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 21,525 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $182,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Unicycive Therapeutics by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.42% of the company’s stock.

Unicycive Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis; and UNI 494, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treatment of acute kidney injury. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Los Altos, California.

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