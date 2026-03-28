Unicycive Therapeutics (UNCY) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2026

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCYGet Free Report) is anticipated to issue its results before the market opens on Monday, March 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.46) per share and revenue of $0.5170 million for the quarter.

Unicycive Therapeutics Stock Down 3.6%

UNCY opened at $6.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $137.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.72. Unicycive Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UNCY shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Unicycive Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Unicycive Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Unicycive Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNCY. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Unicycive Therapeutics by 11,698.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 21,525 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $182,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Unicycive Therapeutics by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.42% of the company’s stock.

Unicycive Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis; and UNI 494, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treatment of acute kidney injury. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Los Altos, California.

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Earnings History for Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY)

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