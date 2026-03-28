Great Southern Copper (LON:GSCU) Insider Buys £14,737.12 in Stock

Great Southern Copper PLC (LON:GSCU – Get Free Report) insider Charles Richard William Bond purchased 736,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2 per share, with a total value of £14,737.12.

Great Southern Copper Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Great Southern Copper stock opened at GBX 2.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2.94. Great Southern Copper PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 1.72 and a 12 month high of GBX 5.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £18.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of -0.41.

Get Great Southern Copper alerts:

Great Southern Copper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Great Southern Copper is a mineral exploration company focused on copper-gold deposits in Chile. The Company has the option to acquire rights to 100% of two projects that are prospective for large porphyry copper-gold deposits in the underexplored coastal belt of Chile, a globally significant mining jurisdiction and the world’s largest copper producer.

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.