Analysts Set Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Price Target at $35.00

Shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

LPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Dorian LPG in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Dnb Carnegie cut shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Dorian LPG from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 22nd.

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Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dorian LPG

In related news, insider Tim Truels Hansen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $721,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 212,842 shares in the company, valued at $6,140,491.70. The trade was a 10.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total value of $348,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 122,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,282,741.84. The trade was a 7.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . 13.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 236.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 425,478 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,373,000 after acquiring an additional 299,107 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Dorian LPG by 136.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 368,986 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,996,000 after purchasing an additional 212,787 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dorian LPG by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,874,907 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $45,635,000 after purchasing an additional 207,575 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lifted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 425.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 256,216 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,635,000 after purchasing an additional 207,450 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 572,315 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,055,000 after purchasing an additional 204,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Dorian LPG Price Performance

LPG opened at $33.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Dorian LPG has a 1 year low of $16.66 and a 1 year high of $38.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.53.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The shipping company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $119.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.15 million. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Dorian LPG will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Dorian LPG Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 881.0%.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

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Dorian LPG Ltd., incorporated in Bermuda and headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut, is a leading owner and operator of modern very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company specializes in the maritime transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), primarily propane and butane, for energy producers, commodity traders and trading houses around the world.

Dorian LPG’s fleet comprises over 30 state-of-the-art VLGCs, each designed for fuel efficiency and environmental performance. These vessels operate under medium- and long-term time charter agreements, providing predictable employment and supporting a stable charter revenue profile through contracts with major international energy companies.

The company serves global energy markets by transporting LPG cargoes along major trade routes linking production centers in the Middle East, U.S.

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