Short Interest in Argent Mid Cap ETF (NASDAQ:AMID) Expands By 114.4%

Argent Mid Cap ETF (NASDAQ:AMID – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 6,010 shares, an increase of 114.4% from the February 26th total of 2,803 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,666 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Argent Mid Cap ETF Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of Argent Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $31.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.17. The company has a market capitalization of $98.12 million, a PE ratio of -35.97 and a beta of 1.08. Argent Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $28.05 and a 12 month high of $36.55.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Argent Mid Cap ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Argent Mid Cap ETF stock. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Argent Mid Cap ETF (NASDAQ:AMID – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 182,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,530 shares during the quarter. Argent Mid Cap ETF comprises 3.0% of Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 5.88% of Argent Mid Cap ETF worth $6,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.97% of the company’s stock.

Argent Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The Argent Mid Cap ETF Argent Mid Cap ETF (AMID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to US mid-cap stocks perceived to be undergoing positive change. The fund employs a multi-step selection process based on quantitative and fundamental research. AMID was launched on Aug 17, 2022 and is managed by Alpha Architect.

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