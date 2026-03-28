Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR) Receives GBX 276.60 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 276.60.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Harbour Energy from GBX 270 to GBX 278 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 225 target price on shares of Harbour Energy in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 270 target price on shares of Harbour Energy in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Harbour Energy from GBX 292 to GBX 320 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th.

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Harbour Energy Trading Down 2.6%

Insider Transactions at Harbour Energy

Harbour Energy stock opened at GBX 292.14 on Wednesday. Harbour Energy has a one year low of GBX 146.40 and a one year high of GBX 321. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 250.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 224.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.81, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of £4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of -0.23.

In related news, insider Blair Thomas sold 60,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 255, for a total value of £153,000,000. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Harbour Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Harbour Energy is the largest London-listed independent oil and gas company with significant positions in Norway, the UK, Germany, Argentina, Mexico, North Africa and South East Asia.

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