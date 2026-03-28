Desjardins Cuts Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target to C$205.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Desjardins from C$218.00 to C$205.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DOL. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Dollarama from C$207.00 to C$187.00 in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$226.00 to C$225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$185.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$205.00 to C$220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce boosted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$199.00 to C$212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollarama has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$202.92.

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Dollarama Price Performance

Dollarama stock opened at C$166.76 on Wednesday. Dollarama has a 12 month low of C$147.00 and a 12 month high of C$209.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$190.83 and its 200-day moving average is C$191.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$45.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.15.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported C$1.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.10 billion during the quarter. Dollarama had a return on equity of 94.71% and a net margin of 18.05%. Equities research analysts expect that Dollarama will post 5.3295203 EPS for the current year.

Dollarama News Roundup

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Dollarama Company Profile

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Dollarama Inc is a Canada-based company principally engaged in operating discount retail stores. The company provides a broad range of everyday consumer products, general merchandise, and seasonal items, with merchandise at low fixed price points. General merchandise and consumer products jointly account for the majority of the company’s product offerings. The company’s stores are throughout Canada, generally located in convenient locations, such as metropolitan areas, midsize cities, and small towns.

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