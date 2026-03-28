Desjardins Cuts Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target to C$205.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Desjardins from C$218.00 to C$205.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DOL. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Dollarama from C$207.00 to C$187.00 in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$226.00 to C$225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$185.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$205.00 to C$220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce boosted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$199.00 to C$212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollarama has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$202.92.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on DOL
Dollarama Price Performance
Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported C$1.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.10 billion during the quarter. Dollarama had a return on equity of 94.71% and a net margin of 18.05%. Equities research analysts expect that Dollarama will post 5.3295203 EPS for the current year.
Dollarama News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Dollarama this week:
- Positive Sentiment: CIBC upgraded Dollarama to Outperform, noting relative resilience — a supportive catalyst for the shares. Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Raised to Outperform at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
- Positive Sentiment: Dollarama raised its dividend by 13%, boosting yield and signaling capital returns/discipline to investors. Canadian Retailer Dollarama Increases Dividend 13%
- Positive Sentiment: Some commentators view the post-earnings pullback as an overreaction and a potential buying opportunity for long-term investors. Market Overreacts? Dollarama’s 10% Post-Earnings Drop Looks Like a Golden Entry Point
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysis pieces question whether bigger payouts reflect capital discipline or fewer growth avenues — a mixed signal for valuation/strategy. Do Bigger Payouts Hint At Capital Discipline Or Fewer Growth Avenues Ahead?
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage noting the stock’s sharp intraday drop but that Bay Street remains unshaken — implies mixed short-term volatility vs. longer-term confidence. Dollarama stock just saw its worst day since 2018 — Why Bay Street isn’t flinching
- Neutral Sentiment: Opinion piece arguing that holding (doing nothing) can be the best move for investors given Dollarama’s steady cash generation. When Doing Nothing Is the Smartest Investment Move
- Negative Sentiment: UBS cut its price target to C$191, reflecting more cautious forward estimates and pressuring near-term sentiment. UBS Group Lowers Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target to C$191.00
- Negative Sentiment: BMO Capital Markets lowered expectations for Dollarama, signaling analyst wariness after recent results. BMO Capital Markets Has Lowered Expectations for Dollarama
- Negative Sentiment: Wells Fargo published a pessimistic forecast, adding to downward pressure from sell-side revisions. Wells Fargo & Company Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Dollarama
- Negative Sentiment: Jefferies issued a pessimistic outlook, contributing to the cluster of negative analyst notes. Jefferies Financial Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Dollarama
- Negative Sentiment: Desjardins lowered its view on Dollarama, reflecting comparable concerns on growth and margins. Desjardins Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Dollarama
- Negative Sentiment: National Bank Financial turned pessimistic, adding to analyst downgrades that can weigh on short-term flows. National Bank Financial Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Dollarama
- Negative Sentiment: Canaccord lowered expectations, reinforcing the consensus drift lower among Canadian brokerages. Canaccord Genuity Group Has Lowered Expectations for Dollarama
- Negative Sentiment: Stifel reduced estimates for the stock, part of a broad set of cuts pressuring sentiment. Stifel Nicolaus Has Lowered Expectations for Dollarama
Dollarama Company Profile
Dollarama Inc is a Canada-based company principally engaged in operating discount retail stores. The company provides a broad range of everyday consumer products, general merchandise, and seasonal items, with merchandise at low fixed price points. General merchandise and consumer products jointly account for the majority of the company’s product offerings. The company’s stores are throughout Canada, generally located in convenient locations, such as metropolitan areas, midsize cities, and small towns.
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