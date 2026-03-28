Royal Bank Of Canada Cuts National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target to C$180.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$193.00 to C$180.00 in a research note published on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$179.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$177.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$182.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$183.00 to C$196.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$165.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$190.27.

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National Bank of Canada Stock Down 0.9%

TSE NA opened at C$177.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$68.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.32. National Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$106.67 and a 52 week high of C$193.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$176.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$166.77.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported C$3.25 earnings per share for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 15.85%.The company had revenue of C$3.89 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that National Bank of Canada will post 10.8360791 EPS for the current year.

National Bank of Canada Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

About National Bank of Canada

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National Bank of Canada is the sixth-largest Canadian bank. The bank offers integrated financial services, primarily in the province of Quebec as well as the city of Toronto. Operational segments include personal and commercial banking, wealth management, and a financial markets group.

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