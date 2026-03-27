NEOS Enhanced Income Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

NEOS Enhanced Income Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 19,075 shares, a growth of 66.5% from the February 26th total of 11,458 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 33,567 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NEOS Enhanced Income Aggregate Bond ETF stock. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of NEOS Enhanced Income Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. Private Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.19% of NEOS Enhanced Income Aggregate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

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NEOS Enhanced Income Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NEOS Enhanced Income Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $46.57. 23,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,450. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.68. NEOS Enhanced Income Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $44.93 and a 52 week high of $48.45. The company has a market cap of $138.31 million, a PE ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 0.32.

NEOS Enhanced Income Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Neos Enhanced Income Aggregate Bond ETF (BNDI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a diversified portfolio of fixed income securities with varying maturities and credit ratings while utilizing a US large-cap put-spread strategy. BNDI was launched on Aug 30, 2022 and is managed by Neos.

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