XPLR Infrastructure (NYSE:XIFR) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

XPLR Infrastructure, LP (NYSE:XIFR – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.97 and traded as high as $10.42. XPLR Infrastructure shares last traded at $10.3210, with a volume of 454,481 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of XPLR Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of XPLR Infrastructure in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of XPLR Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Mizuho set a $12.00 price objective on shares of XPLR Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.80 price objective on shares of XPLR Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

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XPLR Infrastructure Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $963.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91.

XPLR Infrastructure (NYSE:XIFR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The solar energy provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.87. The company had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter. XPLR Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 2.27%.XPLR Infrastructure’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that XPLR Infrastructure, LP will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XPLR Infrastructure

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPLR Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in XPLR Infrastructure during the third quarter worth $28,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of XPLR Infrastructure by 715.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,075 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPLR Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of XPLR Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. 66.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About XPLR Infrastructure

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XPLR Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

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