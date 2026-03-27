Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:GRPZ) Short Interest Down 42.0% in March

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:GRPZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 159 shares, a decrease of 42.0% from the February 26th total of 274 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 GARP ETF Stock Performance

GRPZ stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $26.79. 27 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.28. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 GARP ETF has a 12-month low of $20.55 and a 12-month high of $29.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 million, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.12.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 GARP ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 GARP ETF stock. Sankala Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:GRPZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Sankala Group LLC owned about 1.22% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 GARP ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 GARP ETF

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 GARP ETF (GRPZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks that exhibit quality and value characteristics. GRPZ was launched on Mar 27, 2024 and is issued by Invesco.

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