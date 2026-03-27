Applied Minerals (OTCMKTS:AMNL) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Applied Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNL – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.0001. Applied Minerals shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.
Applied Minerals Trading Down 100.0%
Applied Minerals Company Profile
The company’s zeolite products are distributed under various brand names and serve customers in North America, Asia and Europe, where they are incorporated into filtration media, animal nutrition supplements and agricultural enhancers.
See Also
Receive News & Ratings for Applied Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.