Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) Short Interest Up 113.7% in March

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 8,328 shares, a growth of 113.7% from the February 26th total of 3,897 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,285 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Auburn National Bancorporation Trading Down 1.9%

NASDAQ AUBN traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,506. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.54. The stock has a market cap of $78.55 million, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.42. Auburn National Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $29.00.

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Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.73 million during the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 8.27%.

Auburn National Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

Auburn National Bancorporation declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th. Auburn National Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 51.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Auburn National Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Auburn National Bancorporation has an average rating of “Hold”.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Auburn National Bancorporation

Institutional Trading of Auburn National Bancorporation

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUBN. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Auburn National Bancorporation by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Auburn National Bancorporation by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 28,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Auburn National Bancorporation by 1.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truffle Hound Capital LLC increased its holdings in Auburn National Bancorporation by 65.6% during the third quarter. Truffle Hound Capital LLC now owns 46,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 18,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.46% of the company’s stock.

About Auburn National Bancorporation

(Get Free Report)

Auburn National Bancorporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Auburn, Alabama. It operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, AuburnBank, providing a comprehensive suite of financial services to individuals, businesses and municipalities throughout central and eastern Alabama.

The company’s retail banking offerings include checking and savings accounts, consumer and mortgage lending, online and mobile banking, and wealth management services. On the commercial side, AuburnBank delivers business checking, commercial real estate financing, equipment loans and cash management solutions tailored to support the growth and operational needs of local enterprises.

Serving primarily the Auburn–Opelika metropolitan area and surrounding counties, Auburn National Bancorporation leverages deep community ties and regional expertise to craft banking solutions that meet the unique needs of its customers.

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