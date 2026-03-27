Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 81,974 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the previous session’s volume of 47,440 shares.The stock last traded at $55.89 and had previously closed at $55.66.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.48.

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Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 737,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,359,000 after buying an additional 13,516 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 683,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,584,000 after acquiring an additional 47,484 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 550,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,355,000 after acquiring an additional 10,160 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 407,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,219,000 after acquiring an additional 40,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 220,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Dividend Revenue-Weighted index. The fund selects the 60-highest-yielding stocks from the S&P 900 and weights them by revenue. RDIV was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

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