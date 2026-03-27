Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 908 shares, a decline of 51.7% from the February 26th total of 1,878 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 16,950 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Price Performance

Bolt Biotherapeutics stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.44. The company had a trading volume of 6,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,227. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.91 and a 1 year high of $9.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.32.

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Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($3.84) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.27) by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.67 million. Bolt Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 433.74% and a negative return on equity of 92.54%. On average, equities analysts predict that Bolt Biotherapeutics will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bolt Biotherapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOLT. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 26,400 shares during the period. T3 Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Nano Cap New Millennium Growth Fund L P acquired a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bolt Biotherapeutics

Bolt Biotherapeutics Company Profile

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Bolt Biotherapeutics is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on developing novel targeted therapies that engage both innate and adaptive immune responses against cancer. The company’s proprietary Biologics-Driven Checkpoint (BDC) platform combines tumor-targeting antibodies with innate immune agonists to activate antigen-presenting cells within the tumor microenvironment, thereby promoting robust T-cell mediated tumor cell killing. Its lead candidate, BDC-1001, couples a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody with a Toll-like receptor 7/8 agonist and is currently in Phase I clinical trials for HER2-positive solid tumors.

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