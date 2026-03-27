Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Lowered to “Market Perform” Rating by Raymond James Financial

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Raymond James Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MASI. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Masimo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Masimo from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research cut Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $181.17.

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Masimo Stock Down 0.7%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ MASI opened at $176.89 on Friday. Masimo has a 12 month low of $125.94 and a 12 month high of $179.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.78, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.23 and a 200-day moving average of $148.12.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MASI. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Masimo in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Masimo in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in Masimo by 176.7% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its position in Masimo by 12,950.0% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masimo Company Profile

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Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) is a global medical technology company specializing in noninvasive monitoring solutions. The company’s flagship technology, Masimo SET® (Signal Extraction Technology), enhances the accuracy of pulse oximetry in challenging clinical conditions. Beyond pulse oximetry, Masimo’s portfolio extends to brain function monitoring, regional oximetry, and acoustic respiration rate monitoring, serving critical, acute, and ambulatory care settings.

In addition to its core monitoring technologies, Masimo offers a range of patient cables, sensors, and connectivity platforms designed to integrate with hospital information systems and remote monitoring applications.

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