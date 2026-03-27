Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Earns Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $600.00 target price on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 61.24% from the company’s current price.

TSLA has been the topic of several other reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. China Renaissance upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $380.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $405.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $406.84.

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Tesla Stock Down 3.6%

TSLA stock opened at $372.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 344.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $409.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $427.68. Tesla has a 52-week low of $214.25 and a 52-week high of $498.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 4.00%.The business had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 25,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.56, for a total value of $10,692,774.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 19,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,173,649.64. This trade represents a 56.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total transaction of $898,875.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at $7,188,625.18. This trade represents a 11.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,995 shares of company stock worth $38,315,650. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,509,000 after acquiring an additional 9,293 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,135 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGP Franklin LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. AGP Franklin LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Tesla Company Profile

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Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean?energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery?electric vehicles and related services.

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