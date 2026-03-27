Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Zacks Research

Zacks Research lowered shares of Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SCRYY. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Scor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Scor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Scor alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Scor

Scor Stock Performance

Shares of SCRYY opened at $3.47 on Wednesday. Scor has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $3.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.55.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Scor had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 5.55%.The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Scor will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Scor

(Get Free Report)

SCOR SE, trading over-the-counter as SCRYY, is a leading global reinsurer headquartered in Paris, France. Founded in 1970, the company specializes in providing property & casualty and life & health reinsurance solutions to insurance companies worldwide. By pooling and diversifying risk, SCOR enables its clients to underwrite larger exposures, stabilize loss experience and safeguard their balance sheets against extreme events.

The company’s main business activities encompass risk underwriting, claims management and portfolio solutions designed to address evolving market needs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Scor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.