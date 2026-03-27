BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Raises Dividend to $0.33 Per Share

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 10th. This is a 6.5% increase from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

BankUnited has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. BankUnited has a payout ratio of 35.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect BankUnited to earn $3.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.4%.

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BankUnited Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of BankUnited stock opened at $44.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. BankUnited has a 52-week low of $28.21 and a 52-week high of $52.11. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. BankUnited had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $260.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BankUnited will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 3,447 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $162,388.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,765. The trade was a 23.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay D. Richards sold 3,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $174,703.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 35,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,778,283.21. This represents a 8.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,953 shares of company stock valued at $591,492. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of BankUnited

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in BankUnited during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in BankUnited during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in BankUnited in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in BankUnited by 158.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BankUnited

(Get Free Report)

BankUnited, Inc is a bank holding company based in Miami Lakes, Florida, operating through its subsidiary BankUnited, National Association. The company provides a broad range of commercial banking products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial lending and treasury management. It serves middle-market and small-business clients, offering tailored financing solutions across a variety of industry sectors.

The bank’s lending portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans and construction financing, as well as residential mortgage lending.

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