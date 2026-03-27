TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Given “Outperform” Rating at Barrington Research

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barrington Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $182.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.72% from the company’s previous close.

SNX has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Research lowered TD SYNNEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $164.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.82.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

SNX stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $158.64. 266,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,114. TD SYNNEX has a 1-year low of $92.23 and a 1-year high of $175.56. The firm has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 8th. The business services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.15. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. TD SYNNEX has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.500 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TD SYNNEX will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other TD SYNNEX news, Director Merline Saintil sold 167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.75, for a total value of $26,344.25. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,995 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,461.25. The trade was a 2.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Hume sold 23,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.63, for a total value of $3,753,119.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 42,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,829,184.45. The trade was a 35.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 80,915 shares of company stock worth $13,111,786 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TD SYNNEX

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the 4th quarter valued at $148,559,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter worth about $135,631,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 141.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 934,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,431,000 after acquiring an additional 548,180 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 123.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 728,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,263,000 after acquiring an additional 402,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,104,000. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology industry. Formed in September 2021 through the merger of Tech Data and SYNNEX Corporation, the company provides a comprehensive range of products, services and solutions that span hardware, software, cloud, mobility, security and data center technologies. TD SYNNEX partners with vendors, resellers and system integrators to design, deploy and support IT infrastructures across diverse market segments, including commercial enterprises, public sector organizations and retail operations.

The company’s core business activities include the distribution of technology products from manufacturers such as servers, storage, networking equipment and peripherals, as well as the resale and provisioning of software licenses and cloud-based solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.