CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Q4 Earnings Call Highlights

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) used its full-year 2025 earnings call to highlight record scale across its ticketing and live entertainment operations, outline strategic priorities for 2026 and beyond, and introduce a new capital markets communication cadence under incoming CFO Dr. William Willms, who joined the company in January 2026.

Get alerts:

2025 results: revenue above EUR 3 billion, adjusted EBITDA EUR 584 million

Management said 2025 marked “continued momentum,” with the company surpassing the EUR 3 billion revenue threshold for the first time. Group revenue rose about 10% year over year to EUR 3.1 billion. Adjusted EBITDA increased 8% to EUR 584 million, while EBIT also grew 8% to EUR 477 million. The adjusted EBITDA margin was described as remaining around 19%, consistent with prior years.

Operationally, CTS Eventim said it marketed more thanin 2025 across more than, generated approximately, and ended the year with more than

On volumes and platform activity, the company reported:

Fee-bearing retail ticket volume increased 21% to nearly 178 million tickets.

increased to nearly tickets. Gross transaction volume reached nearly EUR 9 billion.

Earnings per share declined 13% to EUR 2.89, which management attributed primarily to external factors, including foreign exchange effects from a strong euro versus a weaker U.S. dollar.

Quarterly momentum: strong Q4 performance

Management described 2025 as supported by a strong third quarter and a “very strong” fourth quarter, which it called seasonally the most important period for the business. Fourth-quarter revenue totaled EUR 931 million. Adjusted EBITDA in Q4 increased 12% year over year to EUR 246 million, which the company said reflected higher volumes and operating leverage.

During Q&A, the company clarified that there were no naming-rights proceeds included in Q4 2025 live entertainment numbers.

Segment performance: ticketing growth supported by acquisitions; live entertainment passes EUR 2 billion

In the Ticketing segment, management said performance was consistently strong across all quarters, with each quarter outperforming the prior-year period. A key driver was the full-year consolidation of acquisitions France Billet and See Tickets, which contributed across all quarters in 2025.

CTS Eventim also emphasized an increasingly international mix. Retail ticket volumes reached 177 million in 2025, which management said implied a CAGR of around 29% since 2023. The company said around two-thirds of retail ticket volumes are now generated outside Germany, which it framed as improving resilience by reducing reliance on individual markets, on-sales, or events.

In Live Entertainment, management said the segment delivered record results and exceeded EUR 2 billion in annual revenue for the first time. It characterized the promotions portfolio as diversified and said increasing scale reduces dependency on single artists or tours. The company said it has maintained an EBITDA margin in live entertainment above 6% for three consecutive years.

Venues were highlighted as a growing component of the live entertainment value chain. Management said venue operations contribute roughly 40% of live entertainment segment EBITDA, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 46%, which it said is comparable to the ticketing business.

Net result impacted by weaker financial result; FX cited as key driver

While adjusted EBITDA rose by around EUR 42 million year over year, management pointed to a “notable swing” in the financial result. It said the 2025 financial result was approximately EUR 100 million lower than the prior year, driven by:

About 50% of the decline from negative foreign exchange effects and lower interest income.

of the decline from and lower interest income. About 30% from 2024 non-recurring effects that did not repeat in 2025, including a dividend contribution from the Cartell project.

from that did not repeat in 2025, including a dividend contribution from the Cartell project. About 20% from valuation effects linked to option valuations.

As a result, the company reported a net result of EUR 277 million and EPS of EUR 2.89.

Strategy and 2026 outlook: steady KPIs, venue expansion, AI investments, and a Capital Markets Day

Management reiterated its integrated model across three pillars—ticketing, events, and venues—and said it plans to keep strengthening leadership in Europe while accelerating expansion in the Americas. Strategic priorities discussed included AI-driven personalization and higher-margin ancillary revenue opportunities, continued platform standardization via a unified modular global platform, expansion of the venue business, and a move into artist management while preserving an “asset-light” approach.

On technology, Willms said the company is investing in data and AI and rolling out enterprise-wide capabilities. In Q&A, he said the Amplify program—described as part of a broader operating excellence initiative—will require investments in IT, including tech infrastructure and AI.

Regarding competitive and technology concerns raised by analysts, management said it does not view AI as a disintermediator for the business and expects AI to support personalization, monetization, and ancillary revenues. On Live Nation, Willms acknowledged it as “certainly a strong competitor” but said the company is confident in its strategy.

On venues, management discussed plans to remain asset-light by potentially using partners earlier, considering development-to-core approaches, and exploring structures such as partnerships or sale-leaseback arrangements to keep venue assets off the balance sheet. The company said it would provide more detail later in the year, “at latest” at its Capital Markets Day.

CTS Eventim provided qualitative 2026 guidance and noted it must compensate for a one-time effect described as a “structural income change from a long-term contract.” In Q&A, management said the contract expired by its term and involved less prepayments; it declined to quantify the financial impact due to confidentiality agreements.

For 2026, management guided:

Ticketing: all KPIs at prior-year level or slightly higher.

all KPIs at prior-year level or slightly higher. Live Entertainment: revenue expected to reach prior-year level; moderate growth in adjusted EBITDA and EBIT.

revenue expected to reach prior-year level; moderate growth in adjusted EBITDA and EBIT. Group: KPIs at or slightly higher than the prior year.

When asked to tie “moderate growth” to a previously cited 5% to 15% range, management said it had not officially associated a percentage with that wording and did not provide Q1 indications.

The company also discussed shareholder returns. Management said CTS Eventim has provided EUR 1 billion in dividends to shareholders since 2006 and intends to continue targeting a 50% net income payout ratio. It said it plans to propose a EUR 1.44 dividend per share at the AGM in May 2026.

Finally, Willms announced the company’s first-ever Capital Markets Day, planned for September at the Unipol Dome in Milan, where it said it would provide more detail on strategy, a midterm “full potential” plan, and its excellence program.

About CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD)

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market in Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the United States, Finland, Spain, Denmark, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events. It markets events (tickets) through EVENTIM.Web and using its network platform, EVENTIM.Net; in-house ticketing products through EVENTIM.Inhouse; sport ticketing products through EVENTIM.Tixx; and self-service products for promotors through EVENTIM.Light, as well as provides a solution for ticket sales and admission control through EVENTIM.Access.

See Also