National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wells Fargo & Company Analyst Says

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NHI. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $85.00 price target on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Monday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.83.

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National Health Investors Trading Down 0.3%

NHI opened at $82.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 6.90 and a quick ratio of 6.90. National Health Investors has a one year low of $66.41 and a one year high of $91.38.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.01). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 37.81%.The business had revenue of $105.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. National Health Investors’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. National Health Investors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.940-4.990 EPS. Analysts predict that National Health Investors will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Health Investors

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHI. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in National Health Investors by 244.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in National Health Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in National Health Investors by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Key Capital Management INC bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

About National Health Investors

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National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and financing high-quality healthcare and senior housing facilities in the United States. The company’s portfolio encompasses a diverse range of properties, including skilled nursing centers, assisted living and memory care communities, behavioral health facilities, dialysis clinics, and medical office buildings. NHI typically enters into long-term net-lease agreements with experienced healthcare operators, providing stable and predictable rental income streams while enabling its tenants to concentrate on delivering quality care.

Since its founding in 1991 and initial public offering later that year, National Health Investors has pursued a disciplined growth strategy centered on strategic acquisitions, joint ventures, and selective development.

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