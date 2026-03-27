Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Raised to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday. The firm presently has a $650.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.21% from the company’s previous close.

PWR has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $518.00 to $646.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Quanta Services from $450.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on Quanta Services from $424.00 to $537.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $506.00 to $634.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $587.91.

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Quanta Services Trading Down 4.9%

Shares of PWR stock opened at $545.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Quanta Services has a fifty-two week low of $227.08 and a fifty-two week high of $583.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $528.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $464.31. The stock has a market cap of $81.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.10.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The construction company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.650-13.350 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Quanta Services will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Quanta Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 5.4% during the third quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ now owns 46,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 105,401 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,680,000 after purchasing an additional 15,388 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 166,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,016,000 after purchasing an additional 64,560 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Quanta Services by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 44,392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,397,000 after buying an additional 16,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its position in Quanta Services by 20.4% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 13,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,727,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services

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Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

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